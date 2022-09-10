Justin Jefferson is already entering NFL stardom in just his third year in the league. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is already one of the best wide-outs in the game today. He has torched many teams with his blazing speed and sure-fire hands, all while he danced on their end-zone with his trademark “Griddy” celebration.

So, will Justin Jefferson continue his Griddy antics in the 2022 season? You better believe it! The Vikings star said that he’d continue doing his iconic celebration in the 2022 season, while also adding a few tweaks to the celebration. (via Kevin Seifert)

“I might be adding some stuff to it,” he said today, “but I’m still going to be doing the Griddy. It’s still my signature thing, so I might as well keep doing it until people get tired of it.”

Vikings fans will never get tired of Justin Jefferson hitting the Griddy on their opponents. Jefferson first started this dance during his college days at LSU, where it first grew traction. He then brought it over to the NFL when he was drafted by Minnesota. Since then, the celly has caught on, with other players like ex-LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase and NBA star Ja Morant adopting the dance. It got so popular, it was added to Madden 23 recently!

Still, no one does that dance better than Jefferson. The Vikings star will have a chance to do his first Griddy against a familiar rival, when Minnesota takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. When Jefferson inevitably gets into the end-zone, expect him to whip out the familiar move yet again.