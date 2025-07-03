The Texas football team added a valuable prospect to its 2026 recruiting class on Thursday as four-star linebacker Kosi Okpala announced that he will play for the Longhorns. Okpala was receiving heavy interest from premier programs like Miami and Penn State, but he decided to stay put in his home state. The state of Texas is always loaded with top talent, and head coach Steve Sarkisian has done a terrific job keeping those players home.

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kosi Okpala has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 225 LB from Katy, TX chose the Longhorns over Penn State & Miami.”

Kosi Okpala had a quick message to share with Longhorns fans upon his commitment to the Texas football team:

“It’s a new era hook em,” he said.

Okpala is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #281 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #27 EDGE and the #35 player in the state of Texas. Okpala currently attends Mayde Creek High School in Houston, TX. Some out of state schools tried to sway him away, but the Longhorns found a way to secure the commitment.

“Long-levered two-point edge defender who could stay at the line of scrimmage or move to an off-ball linebacker role,” Okpala's scouting report reads. “Legitimately 6-foot-2 and around 230 pounds with significant frame potential given a wingspan greater than +7 inches relative to height. Good functional athlete who's still putting together technical nuance and possesses ample developmental upside. Will need to continue to add mass/strength, especially if living full-time as an edge, but compensates at times with startling pursuit speed that manifests in closing ability and chase-down juice when required.”

The potential is there for Okpala to be a star. Texas is getting a player that is good enough to end up playing on Sundays.

“Shows flashes of redirecting twitch at edge and linebacker, whether in pads or elite camp settings,” the scouting report adds. “Still, more natural as a forward-oriented player, whether rushing the passer or defending the run. Displays encouraging sudden burst and flexibility considering impressive, muscled-up stature. Projects as a P4/high-major defensive piece whose ultimate positional home could depend on scheme/staff. Owns physical traits and natural athleticism that could lead to long-term NFL Draft candidacy.”

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football team are putting together a pretty impressive 2026 recruiting class. The Longhorns have 16 commitments so far, as they have landed two five-stars, nine four-stars and four three-stars. This should end up being one of the best classes in the country.