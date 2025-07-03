Following the blockbuster news of his release from the Milwaukee Bucks, All-Star guard Damian Lillard will have a busy offseason between his physical rehabilitation from injury and moving to a new home. However, through all the ups and downs, he's managed to remain the same consistent and humble talent that he's been since his arrival to the league. Alongside partner and sponsor Adidas, Lillard will look to continue making a big impact through his footwear as well.

The Adidas Dame X (or 10) was first teased at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend alongside a number of other new Adidas basketball sneakers. Lillard has been signed to Adidas since his entry to the league in 2012 and in 2024, signed a lifetime deal with the brand to immortalize his signature line.

The newest Adidas Dame X will release on July 3 after Adidas put together a campaign featuring Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham and Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Grey. However, this release is more about the affordability and accessibility of Dame's newest sneaker, which comes in at a sub-$100 price point.

Damian Lillard on the Adidas Dame X

🫡 to the @adidasHoops team for working with me to build the most accessibly priced primary signature basketball shoe. Something that still looks and feels good at a $95 price point. pic.twitter.com/jgt6KVe0SC — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 2, 2025

“The one thing about this shoe, that's not technology, that I'm proud of, is having a quality shoe under $100 – I would say that's the number one things for me as I've gotten older and wanting to have impact in the community and making my shoe accessible to people who come from a background like me.”

In a personal post, Lillard reiterated that his Adidas Dame X will be the most accessibly priced premium signature sneaker on the market at the moment, certainly affording a much wider audience an opportunity to wear what the pros do. This move will undoubtedly inspire a new crop of young hoopers and it's great to see Lillard giving back to the fans who got him where he is.

The Adidas Dame X is officially available NOW via Adidas and Adidas Basketball retailers for $90 in full family sizing.