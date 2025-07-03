The Dallas Mavericks are trying to get better in all aspects of their team, including the coaching staff. After the announcement of Frank Vogel being added as one of the lead assistants, it looks as if they're eyeing someone else, according to Grant Asfeth of the Dallas Hoops Journal.

“[Mike] Penberthy, most recently a shooting coach and pro scout with the Denver Nuggets, has emerged as a strong candidate as Dallas retools its coaching staff ahead of the 2025–26 season,” Afseth wrote.

Penberthy is known mostly for his approach to shooting mechanics, which is why he has the nickname “The Shot Whisperer.” He's been the shooting coach and assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Lakers, where he worked under Vogel and Jason Kidd when they won the NBA championship in 2022.

Davis has credited Penberthy with the improvement of his 3-point shooting, and it's obvious that it has helped when looking at his growth from the perimeter over the past few seasons. LeBron James and Brandon Ingram are also two other players who have spoken highly about Penberthy and his work.

Penberthy was a guard for the Lakers when they won the championship in 2001, appearing in 56 NBA games, and later playing internationally in Germany and Italy.

Mavericks making coaching staff changes

The front of the Mavericks' bench will look a lot different next season, as several assistants from last season have already gone to another team or are looking to go somewhere else. The most recent assistant to leave was Jared Dudley, who is finalizing a deal to become the top assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets. Dudley had been a part of the Mavericks' staff since 2021.

Longtime assistant God Shammgod left the staff and is now a part of the Orlando Magic's staff.

The Mavericks hired veteran coach Jay Triano to replace Alex Jensen as one of their top assistants after he left to become the head coach at the University of Utah. Triano recently served as an associate head coach with the Sacramento Kings.

In all, it looks like the Mavericks are doing their best to fill the holes they have in their coaching staff, but it's good that they're bringing in assistants with a lot of experience and are trusted by players in the league. This should go a long way in how the Mavericks are able to perform on the court.