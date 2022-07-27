Vikings star Justin Jefferson subscribes to ‘mo money, mo problems’ mantra

The massive contracts that wide receivers have signed this offseason should be of interest to the Minnesota Vikings. With Justin Jefferson emerging as one of the best receivers in the league in just two seasons, they will surely have to lock him into a huge long-term deal after this season.

However, the Vikings may somewhat get off the hook. Jefferson said that he is more focused on becoming the best WR in the NFL than a new contract and that he isn’t “too fond of money.”

Jefferson on WR market: "I'll focus on contract after the season [when eligible to sign]. But the main thing is reaching that goal. But I'm not really too fond of money. I'm really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver." You're not fond of money? "Nah." — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) July 27, 2022

Whenever Justin Jefferson does get extended, it will surely be a historic deal — unless he is true to his word and doesn’t look to secure a massive bag in his contract extension. The two-time Pro Bowler’s level of production is unprecedented for a young wide receiver, which should earn him a massive payday.

The Vikings are leaning into Justin Jefferson as one of its most important players. They hired former Kevin O’Connell, the former offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, to get the most out of the talents of Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and the offense.

As Jefferson pursues the first 2,000-receiving-yard season in NFL history, the Vikings will look to get back into the postseason and watch their superstar receiver shine on the big stage. He is in line to receive a contract comparable to that of Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.