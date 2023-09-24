It looked like the Minnesota Vikings would pull off a last second win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but Kirk Cousins threw an interception after Kevin O'Connell did not call a spike as the Vikings entered scoring range. Kevin O'Connell took time to explain the move after the game.

O'Connell said that he did not instruct Kirk Cousins to spike the ball because he wanted to get a play in with the Chargers not being set on defense, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. O'Connell said that in hindsight he wished that he told Cousins to spike the ball.

The Vikings got down to the Chargers' six yard line after a completion to tight end TJ Hockenson. On the next play, Cousins looked for TJ Hockenson again, but the ball was tipped in the air and intercepted by Kenneth Murray Jr.

This was a tough loss for the Vikings, especially considering the fact that they dropped to 0-3 as a result. This was a battle of teams that came into the game with an 0-2 record.

Cousins has put up some strong numbers this season, and despite those, the Vikings will have to climb out of an 0-3 hole.

The Vikings will travel to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 and try to get their first win on the season. It will be worth monitoring if No. 1 pick Bryce Young will play in that game for the Panthers. He was ruled out this week against the Seahawks.

Regardless, the Vikings likely will head into that game expected to get their first win on the year.