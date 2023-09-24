Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins received some good news and some bad news ahead of Minnesota's Week 3 tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. The good news for the Vikings is that left tackle Christian Darrisaw will start despite his ankle injury. The bad news is that center Garrett Bradbury is unlikely to play with a back injury, according to Tom Pelissero.

Filling in at starting center for Bradbury should be Austin Schlottman, who played in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins will need all the help he can get up front on the offensive line against Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Cousins has been sacked four times this year already, as the Vikings are dropping back to pass at a high rate through the first two weeks of the seasons. Cousins has already attempted 88 passes, completing 64 of them and racking up an NFL-leading six touchdowns in the process.

Cousins has been very effective when he's been protected in the pocket, both this season and in the past. The Vikings and Chargers have the highest projected point total of all Week 3 games, as both 0-2 teams have shown the ability to put points on the scoreboard offensively but have struggled early on to stop the run and not let up big plays.

Cousins could end up airing it out once again in this pivotal Week 3 matchup with the Chargers as both teams look to record their first wins. Doing it without starting center Garrett Bradbury could make life more difficult on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, but having Darrisaw protecting Cousins's blindside should help stabilize the offensive line despite Bradbury missing Week 3 with a back injury.