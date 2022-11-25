Published November 25, 2022



It’s time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings. After getting blown out of the water in embarrassing fashion by the Dallas Cowboys, many expected this team to come crashing back down to Earth. Surely, they’ll start regressing back to the mean, right? Well, their Thanksgiving win against the New England Patriots might finally convince the last remaining doubters of this team.

The Vikings’ offense torched the Pats’ defense, going for 33 points. A big part of their big offensive night was thanks to Kirk Cousins finding Justin Jefferson time and time again. The chemistry between the QB-WR duo is fun to watch. They’re so close, Cousins is apparently considering to get grills like Justin Jefferson has, based on this post-game interview.

"He's [Justin Jefferson] got grills— I need to go get some custom grills— I don't know if my dentist back at Holland, Michigan gets a lot of requests for grills, but I need to call him." -Kirk Cousins 🤣pic.twitter.com/oalw64gl3Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

The visual of Kirk Cousins iced up, having the same grills as Justin Jefferson is hilarious. It just goes to show that this Vikings team is genuinely having fun right now, and it shows in how they’re playing on the field and the results they are getting.

Barring a catastrophic collapse, the Vikings are going to run away with the NFC North title. Their win against the Pats gave them a 9-2 record this season. With the second-place Lions losing as well, Kirk Cousins and Minnesota has extended their already astronomical lead over their division rivals.

The big question, though, is whether the Vikings can sustain their performance in the playoffs. So many teams have looked downright dominant in the regular season, only to fall apart in the playoffs. Getting more reps in against good teams should help this Minnesota team prepare for the most important stretch of the season: the playoffs.