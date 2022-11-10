By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.

Ahead of their Sunday showdown, Cousins reflected on Diggs looking to move on from Minnesota and being traded to Buffalo in exchange for (among other things) the draft pick that became Jefferson. According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, the Vikings quarterback sees the move as a win-win for both teams and their respective star wideouts.

“I think it’s one that’s worked out for everybody involved,” Cousins said, via PFT. “Stefon was looking for a different opportunity, and his production in Buffalo would suggest that’s worked out very well for him…Being able to get Justin made it sting a little less, with the way Justin’s played. But make no mistake about it, Stefon is an elite receiver, he’s shown that here, he’s shown that there, and he’s doing it again this year, and it doesn’t surprise me in the least, having played with him.”

Diggs has emerged as one of the very best wide receivers in the league after teaming up with Josh Allen on the Bills. Meanwhile, Jefferson became a star right away after being drafted by the Vikings. The two stars are second and third in receiving yards respectively coming into Week 10, as well as in the top five in receptions.

Cousins and Diggs could see each other again in the Super Bowl, as both the Vikings and Bills look like one of the best teams in their respective conferences. Though Allen is dealing with an elbow injury, it should be a good game.