By Joey Mistretta

Published November 8, 2022



Josh Allen appeared to have suffered some sort of arm injury against the New York Jets this past weekend. After reports of a UCL injury surfaced, many people around the Buffalo Bills organization began fearing that Allen will need Tommy John surgery. Ari Meirov recently shared the clip of the exact play when Allen suffered the injury.

Video of the play where Josh Allen suffered his elbow injury. Happened on Buffalo’s final drive on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/RrPT2iVYfD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

The Bills are hopeful that Josh Allen will not need to undergo Tommy John surgery. The procedure is a common one with MLB pitchers, and it typically requires around a year’s worth of recovery time. The Bills have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season. However, those aspirations will diminish if Allen is forced to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

Through 8 games in 2022, Josh Allen has tallied over 2,400 passing yards to go along with 19 touchdowns. Additionally, he’s rushed for just shy of 400 yards.

Former Chargers team doctor Dr. David Chao commented on Josh Allen’s injury, per casino.org.

“There’s a significant amount of torque on his elbow … hopefully it’s just a strain,” Chao said. “The worry is an ulnar collateral ligament strain with a funny bone nerve issue. This is probably bigger than the loss.”

“We all know Josh and how competitive he is, and he loves to compete, loves to be out there with his teammates,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott added. “So, you know, I would never count him out.”

The Bills are not ready to count Josh Allen out. However, they need to be prepared for the worst case scenario. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation.