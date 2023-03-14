The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly adding a bit of depth along their defensive line. Former New Orleans Saints defensive end has agreed to sign with the Vikings, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The agreement is for a one-year contract, Rapoport reports. Davenport will earn $13 million for the upcoming season. This move could have some implications on how the Vikings move forward with their defensive line.

Vikings pass rusher Za’Darius Smith recently requested a release from the team. However, Minnesota initially had no plans to release the veteran linebacker.

However, the addition of Davenport could change that stance. The former first-round pick had his best season in 2021, recording 9.0 sacks. But the UTSA product saw his production fall off a cliff in 2022, as he recorded just half a sack in 15 games.

Perhaps the Vikings can figure something out to get Davenport back to his 2021 form. Minnesota does have a new defensive coordinator, hiring Brian Flores from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

The Vikings are also in a bit of a transitionary period. Minnesota has released a number of their former standouts, including wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The Vikings saw some success under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell a year ago. However, the team felt underwhelming at times despite the record. Minnesota bowed out of the playoffs to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round.

Davenport’s reported addition gives the Vikings a bit more depth along the defensive line, especially if Smith is released. Minnesota certainly hopes they can catch lightning in a bottle with the former first-round pick.