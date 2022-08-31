Vikings next move after trading for Jalen Reagor

The Minnesota Vikings have traded for former first-round pick Jalen Reagor.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings sent the Philadelphia Eagles a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. The fourth-round selection could potentially become a fifth-rounder if Reagor and the Vikings don’t hit specific benchmarks.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

In his two years since being taken with the 21st overall pick, Reagor appeared in 28 total games for the Eagles. He recorded 64 total receptions, 695 receiving yards, and three touchdown receptions.

Upon the arrival of Reagor, the Vikings decided to move on from a different pass-catcher on their team.

The team released 2021 fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

After trading for Jalen Reagor, the #Vikings are waiving WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

In his lone season with the Vikings, Ihmir Smith-Marsette appeared in eight total games. He recorded five receptions, 116 receiving yards, and two touchdowns on just six total targets.

While Smith-Marsette struggled to earn playing time, he did make a handful of big plays for the Vikings’ offense.

As he enters just his second season in the NFL, there is a widespread belief that Ihmir Smith-Marsette will quickly find a new home. A team such as the Chicago Bears who are lacking in wide receiver talent could potentially take a shot on the young receiver.

With the arrival of Jalen Reagor, the Vikings’ wide receiver core could be shaken up. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn will be the team’s top three pass catchers. But past that, there could be a battle for spots. Jalen Reagor could potentially find himself as a key component of the group.