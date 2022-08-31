Jalen Reagor traded to Vikings as brutal Eagles’ tenure comes to an end

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded former first-round pick Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter. The 2020 first-round draft pick had failed to make a strong impression across his first two seasons with the Eagles, culminating in the deal to ship him off to the Vikings, despite the 23-year-old having survived roster cuts.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

In exchange for Reagor, the Eagles will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick, as well as a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick, which could be dropped down to a fifth-rounder dependent upon Reagor’s performance.

Reagor was the Eagles’ 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU. He was the fourth wide receiver taken off the board in his draft class, ahead of some big-name stars including Justin Jefferson (22nd overall), Tee Higgins (33rd overall), Michael Pittman (34th overall), and Chase Claypool (49th overall).

Thus far in his career, Reagor has failed to live up to the expectations that came with his first-round pedigree. Across two seasons with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor has caught a total of 64 receptions for 695 yards. He’s scored a total of three touchdowns across 28 games in the NFL.

Reagor’s struggles for consistency with the Eagles quickly saw him fall out of favor with both the fan base and the organization, culminating in the team trading him just one day after final 53-man roster cuts.

The Vikings are hoping that Reagor can provide an extra punch on their offense and maybe realize some of his unreached potential that left Eagles fans longing for more. He’ll hope to work his way towards become a key target for Kirk Cousins, while sharing the field with the player drafted one spot after him in Justin Jefferson.

Reagor is due to make $1.81 million in 2022 and $2.4 million in 2023, if still on the Vikings’ roster.