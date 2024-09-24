Vince Morales isn’t your typical comeback story in the cutthroat world of MMA. Sure, there are countless fighters who claw their way back to the top after a setback, but rarely do they return to the very promotion that cast them aside. Morales, however, has that chance, and he’s chomping at the bit to prove his doubters wrong.

In an exclusive interview with RG.org, the “Vandetta” spoke candidly about his UFC release, his recent dominant run outside the Octagon, and his upcoming fight at UFC Paris against Taylor Lapilus.

Morales’ UFC debut was a baptism by fire. Taking on a rising star like Song Yadong on short notice was a tall order, and while he showed grit and resilience, the result wasn’t what he’d hoped for. His subsequent UFC run saw mixed results, culminating in a release that could have easily shattered the dreams of many fighters.

But Morales is built differently. He didn’t wallow in self-pity. Instead, he channeled his disappointment into fuel, embarking on a five-fight winning streak, with three impressive finishes. The cherry on top? A dominant submission victory over former UFC fighter and TUF contestant Hunter Azure.

Speaking about the Azure fight, Morales exudes quiet confidence. “It was a fight I kind of had my eye on,” he reveals. “He’s good in all the same areas that I am, but I kind of felt that I was better.” This win, capturing the United Fight League’s Bantamweight Championship, wasn’t just a personal victory; it was a statement.

This is where Morales’ story becomes truly captivating. He’s not just another fighter yearning for a return to the UFC. He’s a fighter who believes the UFC release was a necessary chapter in his journey. “I think I may have needed the release to really come through the other side,” he says thoughtfully. “You match me up against any of those guys again, I don’t think those fights would go the same way.”

His words carry the weight of experience and a newfound self-belief. Morales understands his skillset, and he’s confident he can be a problem for anyone in the UFC bantamweight division. This isn’t just about proving himself to the UFC; it’s about proving himself to everyone who doubted him.

Luckily, his chance for redemption arrives sooner rather than later. Stepping in as a late replacement for UFC Paris, Morales will lock horns with French veteran Taylor Lapilus. This fight, while presenting a new challenge, also opens a unique opportunity. Morales gets to showcase his talents on the sport’s biggest stage, this time in front of a roaring Parisian crowd.

Morales doesn’t shy away from the narrative surrounding his return. “I think it sells itself a little bit in terms of the story,” he admits. But for him, the story is just beginning. “Stay tuned,” he warns his fans, a smile lacing his voice. “Because as long as I’ve been in this, it still feels like I’m barely getting started. And if we are barely getting started doing great things like ‘Vinchuvian Neckties,’ then the sky’s the limit.”

The “Vinchuvian Neckties” – a reference to his signature submission – are a symbol of Morales’ relentless pursuit of greatness. His journey has been one of perseverance and focused growth. Now, on the precipice of his UFC return, the question remains: will Vince Morales write the ultimate redemption story, or will this be another chapter in a fight for respect? The answer unfolds on September 28th inside the Paris Octagon. One thing’s for sure: Vince Morales won’t back down from the challenge.