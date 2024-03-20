March Madness is upon us, and with the First Four underway on Tuesday night, things aren't starting out the way Virginia basketball hoped that they would.

At the half, Virginia basketball managed only 14 points against Colorado State.

Naturally, March Madness fans are reacting.

Virginia basketball is returning for the second straight year to the tournament. Last year they lost as a four seed in the first round. It is their third appearance since winning the national title in 2019, losing both times in the tournament as a fourth seed in the first round.

Colorado State was the favorite in this game, mainly due to Virgina basketball's scoring struggles, which are in full display on Tuesday night.

Virginia basketball are 193rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 349th in the nation in points per game. However, they play lock down defense, as evidenced by their being ranked second in the nation in opponent points per game. They are 18th in the nation in blocks per game this year while sitting 99th in steals per game this year.

Virginia certainly has a solid enough defense to keep them in this game, but ultimately, the team needs to find someone who can generate any offense whatsoever.