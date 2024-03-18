The First Four continues on Tuesday night as Wagner faces Howard. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Virginia prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Colorado State returns to the tournament for the first time since 2022, where they lost in the first round. It was a 24-10 year for the Rams this year, which ended in a loss to New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament. They would struggle in their last game, falling by 13 to New Mexico State.
Virginia returns for the second straight year to the tournament. Last year they lost as a four seed in the first round. It is their third appearance since winning the national title in 2019, losing both times in the tournament as a fourth seed in the first round.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Virginia Odds
Colorado State: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -140
Virginia: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +116
Over: 120.5 (-110)
Under: 120.5 (-110)
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Virginia
Time: 9:10 PM ET/ 6:10 PM PT
TV: truTV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Colorado State is 38th in the nation in adjusted efficiency this year. They are 40th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 36th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado State is 107th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 32nd in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They are also 51st in the nation in assists per game. They are led by Isaiah Stevens who comes in with 16.5 points per game this year. He is also shooting 48.3 percent this year, while also having 7.0 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Joel Scott comes in with 12.9 points er game, while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor. Nique Clifford rounds out the top scoring options, coming in with 12.2 points per game, while shooting 52.3 percent from the field.
Colorado State is 302nd in the nation in total rebounds this year, but they are 153rd in the nation in defensive rebound percentage this year. Clifford is the leader here as well. He comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Joel Scott had 6.0 rebounds per game this year. Scott is the better offensive rebounder, coming in with almost two per game.
Colorado State is 78th in opponent points per game this year. They are also good at holding onto the ball. Colorado State sits 37th in the nation in turnovers per game. Isaiah Stevens has been solid here for Colorado State. He comes in with 1.2 steals per game and .9 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Nique Clifford comes in with 1.5 steals per game this year.
Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win
Virginia is ranked 68th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 193rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 349th in the nation in points per game, but third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Reece Beekman leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 14.3 points per game this year, while he is shooting 45.1 percent. He also has 6.3 assists per game this year, leading the team. Second on the team in points is Isaac McNeely, who comes in with 12.5 points per game this year.
Virginia is 284th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. This is led by the guard Ryan Dunn. He comes in with 7.0 rebounds per game this year, with almost 2.5 rebounds per game on the offense end. That helps him with his 8.2 points per game as well. Beyond Dunn, five other players have three or more rebounds per game this year.
Virginia is second in the nation in opponent points per game. They are 18th in the nation in blocks per game this year while sitting 99th in steals per game this year. Beekman and Dunn have been great on defense this year. Beekman has 2.1 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Dunn has 1.3 steals per game, while also having 2.3 blocks per game this year.
Final Colorado State-Virginia Prediction & Pick
Colorado State is the favorite in this game, mainly due to the struggle of Virginia to score. Reaching 120 points may be hard in this game, but with that low of a total, it is also difficult to play. Both teams have had games this year where they can easily score into the 60's which will push this over. Still, Virginia has a solid enough defense to keep them in this game. They may not win, but they should be able to cover.
Final Colorado State-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia +2.5 (-110)