The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band has been invited to compete in the ESPN HBCU Band of the Year National Championship. They were ranked as the top HBCU band in the Division II category in the country. The ESPN HBCU Band of the Year National Championship is on Friday, December 13, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

“We are honored to be once again invited to compete in the ESPN HBCU Band of the Year National Championship,” said Dr. Taylor Whitehead, VSU Director of Marching and Pep Bands. “Our band has put in a lot of work this year, and I am glad to see that hard work recognized. We look forward to representing Virginia State University and upholding the distinguished title as the best HBCU band in Division II.”

A panel of HBCU band directors’ reviews halftime performance videos submitted to determine the rankings. Musicianship, marching, auxiliary, drum majors, and percussion are the criteria used to evaluate bands. A year of outstanding performances earned the Trojan Explosion the highest cumulative score in Division II, which is the basis for rankings. In addition, having all expenses paid for their participation in the event, the band will receive $75,000.

“This is a remarkable achievement for our band and the Department of Music,” said Dr. Tia A. Minnis, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “These students consistently demonstrate exceptional talent as musicians and academic scholars. The entire Trojan community will be cheering them on when they take the stage in Atlanta.”

ESPN has hosted the HBCU Band of the Year National Championship for the second year in a row. On the same stage in Atlanta, Virginia State placed second the previous year. The Trojan Explosion Marching Band is hoping to take advantage of the chance to attempt to win its first national title this year. Other marching bands in the Division II category include Miles College's The Purple Marching Machine, Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound, Florida Memorial's Marching ROAR, and the Savannah State Powerhouse of the South.

The 2024 ESPN Band of the Year National Championship is set to take place on Friday, December 13. Viewers can stream the performance on ESPN+ at 7:00 pm. For the Division II national championship, the Trojan Explosion Marching Band will face Miles College of Fairfield, Alabama.