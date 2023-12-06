The final rankings in the ESPN Band of the Year competition has been revealed for Division I and Division II HBCU bands.

After an entire season of halftime shows being judged, critiqued, and analyzed, the ESPN Band of the Year Rankings Committee has chosen the final two Division I and Division II bands to compete in the ESPN Events Band of the Year National Championship Battle of the Bands on December 15th in Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will vie for the honor of becoming the inaugural Band of the Year National Champions for Division I and Division II.

Let's take a closer look at the bands participating in the event.

BLUE AND GOLD MARCHING MACHINE

The North Carolina A&T marching band was selected and consistently ranked in the top three throughout the season. Their field shows feature precise marching and sliding, accompanied by spectacular themes. Golden Delight excels in baton twirling, flag twirling, and dancing, while the band effortlessly glides across the field, facing the home crowd to project their sound forward. The drum majors have been outstanding, and the percussion (Cold Steel) is arguably the best in the game, captivating the crowd with their own impressive feature.

SONIC BOOM OF THE SOUTH

The Sonic Boom of the South from Jackson State University has been chosen as the second band for Division I. They are widely regarded as the best in the HBCU marching band landscape, known for their precision drills, dynamic sequences, and transitions on the field. The Prancing J-Settes never fail to impress with their dynamic movements. The ballads performed by the Boom this year have been exceptional, and I'm excited to see how things unfold in Division I. Now, let's move on to the Division II bracket.

THE ROAR

The Roar of Florida Memorial University is heading to the Band of the Year National Championships for Division II, marking a monumental occasion. As a novice marching band, they have a lot to offer and a great opportunity to make a statement in the Battle of the Bands in Atlanta. With their creative uniforms and unique arrangements, they have consistently been a strong program, making strides each season. Despite their size, they are a force to be reckoned with and have much to offer.

THE TROJAN EXPLOSION

The Trojan Explosion of Virginia State University will also be appearing at the Battle of the Bands as the Division II representative. The Trojan Explosion has been underrated for years, despite having one of the best tuba sections in Horsepower. They may be lowkey, but they consistently deliver high production value. Don't underestimate them, or they'll surprise you and beat you in a battle. This band is also known for their creativity in shows and arrangements, and I'm excited to see how they perform in this battle.

The event will take place on December 15th at 6 PM EST in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia during Celebration Bowl weekend. The event will be broadcast on ESPN3.