ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) are on the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Tuesday afternoon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wake Forest-Syracuse prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wake Forest-Syracuse College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wake Forest-Syracuse Odds

Wake Forest: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

Syracuse: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest is playing well this season. They are 9-4, and they have a few good wins. What the Demon Deacons do well is defend. Wake Forest has allowed the third-fewest points per game in the ACC, and teams have the second-lowest field goal percentage against them. They also do a great job staying out of foul trouble. Wake Forest wins games with their defense, and this one will be no different. If Wake Forest can hold Syracuse to under their season average, they will be able to cover the spread.

Wake Forest is led by senior guard Hunter Sallis. Sallis averages 17.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. His points per game rank fifth in the ACC. Sallis is the player the Demon Deacons need to play well in order to win this game. In his last two games, Sallis has scored 26, and 27 points, so he is playing well at the moment. In fact, Sallis has scored at least 14 points in 10 of their 13 games. If he can get going, the Demon Deacons will win this game.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

The reason Syracuse can win this game is because of the lack of scoring as a team from Wake Forest. Yes, Hunter Sallis can be a difference maker, but the Demon Deacons do not have many players that can score outside of him. As a team, Wake Forest averages 67.5 points per game, which is the second-fewest in the ACC. They have the second-worst field goal percentage, and the lowest three-point percentage in the conference, as well. If Syracuse can find a way to keep Wake Forest under 70 points, they will have a great chance to win this game.

The Orange were led by JJ Starling and his almost 20.0 points per game. Starling did break his hand back in November, and he is still out with that injury. With him out, Syracuse has looked to a few different players. Donnie Freeman, Eddie Lampkin Jr, and Chris Bell are all scoring over 10 points per game. Freeman is also the leading rebounder. Syracuse needs those three players to be at their best if they are going to win this conference game at home.

Final Wake Forest-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. Wake Forest can defend with the best of teams, but Syracuse knows how to score. Along with that, Wake Forest's lack of scoring does concern me a little bit. Pair that with this being a home game for Syracuse, I am leaning towards the Orange. In fact, I will take the Orange to not just cover the spread as underdogs, but win this game straight up at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Final Wake Forest-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Syracuse ML (-102)