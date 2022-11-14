Published November 14, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

The final spotlight trailer for Warhammer 40k Darktide’s classes gives a glimpse of the Psyker Psykinetic. Keep reading to learn more about the Psyker Archetype and the Psykinetic class.

The Psyker is one of the game’s four Archetypes. We have already gone through the game’s other archetypes, namely the Veteran Sharpshooter, the Zealot Preacher, and the Ogryn Skullbreaker. Now, we discuss Darktide’s final class, the Psyker Psykinetic.

Warhammer 40k Darktide Classes: Psyker Psykinetic

The term Psyker refers to anyone who has psychic powers. Although this may sound like a nice thing, in reality, it is anything but. Psykers get their powers from the Immaterium, also known as the Warp. The Warp exists outside of our world, in what is basically an alternate dimension. This dimension is filled with purely psychic energy and is also where Chaos reigns. Although Psykers can draw enormous amounts of power from the Warp, it can just as easily take them over. Should a Psyker lose their concentration, the Warp can corrupt their minds, and turn them into passageways for chaos to go through.

As such, most of humanity hates or fears Psykers. Although Psykers are essential in Imperium of Man, they are more of a necessary evil. Psykers themselves see the Empire’s dark side, and the horrors dwelling underneath. As such, Psykers do not trust anyone, even other Psykers. They do, however, find comfort in the company of Ogryns, who do not know betrayal or malice. Veterans are tolerable, while Zealots cannot be trusted or tolerated in any way, shape, or form.

Psykers are the other long-distance damage class. Unlike the Veteran who specializes in firearms, however, they use their psychic powers. Psykers can use Brain Burst to, as the name implies, make their enemy’s heads explode. This is a very effective and powerful power. However, it is not one without its consequences. As Psykers use their powers, they increase their level of Peril. Psykers who do not manage the Peril building up within them will find themselves exploding down the line. That’s why it’s important to meditate and Quell the Peril within the Psykers regularly.

With each kill using Brain Burst, the Psyker gains Warp Charges, which they can unleash as their Class Ability. The more Warp Charges a Psyker has, the more damage this ability does. It also knocks enemies away, which is useful when the Psyker needs space, or when the team is getting overrun. Of course, the Psyker has weapons that they can use to slow down their Peril buildup from their powers. Psykers start out with a Combat Sword and a Stub Revolver. As you can imagine, these are just simple weapons. This is because Psykers do not have the skills that their Veteran and Zealot brothers possess. These weapons are more for self-defense for when they cannot use their Brain Burst.

Psykers are really good at dealing with Elite Enemies, as their Brain Burst ability can deal a lot of damage to them, if not outright kill them. Not only that but, as mentioned above, their Warp Charge Discharge really helps in giving some breathing room to their teammates. Of course, the Peril management may take some practice. Once players have it down, however, they will become a powerful boon to their allies. Just remember to not be in the front lines, as the Psykers are more suited in the back.

Warhammer 40k Darktide comes out on November 30, 2022, on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players can pre-order the game now, and will be able to access the pre-launch Beta period if they do. This Beta starts on November 17. 2022, and will last until the game’s launch.