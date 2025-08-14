The Miami Marlins snapped a four-game skid by unloading on the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday and Jakob Marsee was right in the middle of the action. Marsee made history as just the third player with a seven-RBI game in his first 13 MLB contests. And after the game, the rookie center fielder added to his growing fanbase.

When told of his evening’s exploits, which included his first four-hit game, his first multi-homer game and tying a Marlins record with 7 RBI, Marsee was asked what he was most proud of. “The win, honestly,” Marsee said without missing a beat, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

“All those are really cool but if we didn’t get a win it doesn’t mean anything. And that’s all that matters to me,” he added.

Jakob Marsee powers Marlins past Guardians

Marsee had a day to remember, cramming weeks worth of production into one game. The first-year outfielder went 4-5 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. The onslaught led the Marlins to a 13-4 win.

In addition to the impressive RBI feat, Marsee made history with his rare power/speed combo. After Wednesday’s incredible showing, he’s the first player to ever steal six bases and record 10 extra-base hits in his first 13 games, according to Marlins Communications on X.

And Marsee accomplished the feat in front of family and friends “I was really excited. It’s been a long journey and to have them here is everything to me. And to help my team win, that’s all that matters,” he said.

Marsee was drafted in the sixth round by the San Diego Padres in 2022. He landed with the Marlins as part of the Luis Arraez trade last season. And since making his major league debut on August 1, he’s done nothing but hit.

Marsee made MLB history shortly after getting called up by the Marlins. He became the first player to ever record four extra-base hits and four walks in his first three career games. And, much like his monster effort against the Guardians Wednesday, Maree’s first historic accomplishment helped Miami win. The Marlins swept the New York Yankees for the first time in franchise history in the rookie's first three MLB games.

Marsee is now hitting .436 with a 1.413 OPS after his big showing against Cleveland. He has three homers, 13 RBI, eight runs scored and six steals in 13 major league games.

“I pictured myself in a lot of these moments. I dreamed about this stuff,” Marsee said after Wednesday’s victory.