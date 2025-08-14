Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are eager to bounce back from their dismal stint last season, which saw them miss the playoffs despite battling in the Super Bowl just a year prior.

The 49ers' training camp in Santa Clara continues to be extra crucial, especially after losing 20 players, including nine starters, this offseason. It's a massive roster overhaul for the squad, which won only six games last season.

Purdy will once again lead the charge. It has been quite the storybook journey for the 25-year-old quarterback. Drafted by the 49ers as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, not many gave him a chance to make the cut, let alone become a star. But now, he's the squad's undisputed leader.

In a video shared by the 49ers on X, Trent Williams expressed his appreciation for Purdy. It was a wholesome moment that should only help their chemistry.

“I still remember the day you made the team. You were just so humble and happy. I was like, this is what it’s all about. Like, actually seeing a feel-good story,” said the 37-year-old offensive tackle.

Williams then hugged Purdy and added, “I'm proud of you.”

“That’s wild,” replied the one-time Pro Bowler. “Thanks, brother. Appreciate you, bro. Love you.”

This is what it's all about 🥹 The Build drops this week with an inside look at the road leading to the 2025 season.@SAP | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/Nt7pg5cqgP — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 12, 2025

In just his second season, Purdy carried the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, and led the league in passing rating. While his numbers dipped last year, as San Francisco was ravaged by injuries, he remained one of the NFL's most reliable signal-callers.

Williams, for his part, has been a key cog since joining the 49ers in 2020. The three-time All-Pro First Team member and 11-time Pro Bowler, however, was limited to just 10 games last season due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers will battle the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason on Saturday.