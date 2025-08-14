The Los Angeles Angels just made history on Wednesday night, as they took care of business in thrilling fashion against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By pulling off a come-from-behind 6-5 win over Shohei Ohtani and the reigning World Series champions, the Halos have the absolute bragging rights over the Dodgers in their 2025 MLB regular-season series.

The Angels swept the Dodgers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium back in the first half of the season, and then did the same in the second half, as the Halos defeated the visiting team at Angel Stadium three games in a row.

ESPN play-by-play commentator Stephen Nelson perfectly summed up the Angels' first-ever sweep of the Dodgers in a regular-season series.

“The Angels sweep the Dodgers out of 2025. For the first time in Freeway Series history, the Dodgers have lost seven consecutive games to the Angels.”

With Ohtani making his first pitching start against the Angels, the Dodgers raced to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after an RBI single by Mookie Betts and a two-run home run by Will Smith off starter Kyle Hendricks.

Taylor Ward's solo home run and a Luis Rengifo sacrifice fly in the second inning cut the Dodgers' lead. The Dodgers scored two more runs in the fourth inning, their final ones in the series. Zach Neto then had a two-run double off of Ohtani in the fifth inning and Logan O'Hoppe hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to put the Angels in front for good.

Kenley Jansen shut the door on the Dodgers, his former team, to earn his 23rd save of the season.

The Dodgers, who also lost the final meeting with the Angels back in the 2024 season, suffered more than just embarrassment at the hands of the Angels. They also lost their spot atop the National League West standings to the San Diego Padres, who just completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants on the same night.

The Dodgers dropped to 68-53, a game behind the 69-52 Padres.

The Angels improved to 59-62 and remain fourth in the American League West. Moreover, they are five games outside of the finals wild-card spot in the AL. But sweeping the mighty Dodgers could do wonders to their confidence. Coming up next for the Angels is a three-game series against the Athletics on the road, beginning this coming Friday at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.