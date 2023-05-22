Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Only in death does duty end, so load up your Bolter and fight for The Emperor! Here are the details for Warhammer 40K Boltgun, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Warhammer 40K Boltgun Release Date: May 23, 2023

Warhammer 40k Boltgun comes out on May 23, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Warhammer 40k Boltgun Gameplay

This game is a first-person shooter with a focus on the gore and gunplay. Its graphics are very reminiscent of Doom, and its gameplay is very reminiscent of Quake. In a nutshell, this game plays like an old-school fast paced shooter, with similar graphics to boot.

Players will have access to a wide array of Warhammer 40k weapons that those familiar with the series will be familiar with. This includes the Chainsword, the titular Boltgun (or Bolter, as fans call it), the Heavy Bolter, and the Shotgun, as well as more specialized weapons such as the Plasma Gun, Grav-Cannon, and the Melta-Gun. Funnily enough the player can also taunt their enemies, as well as read the Holy Scripture while in battle. This taunt doesn’t really do anything, but it’s in-character for what Space Marines usually do in battle.

Alongside the weapons, the player also has access to various abilities, such as a charge ability that lets them, well, charge towards the enemy and kill those in his path. Combining these abilities with the player’s arsenal is the key to victory in this game.

As the player goes through the game’s huge levels, they will be able to climb and explore to find hidden areas, which contains secrets and collectibles. These unlock various things, so players should make sure to find these items whenever possible.

Warhammer 40k Boltgun Story

Players take on the role of a battle-hardened Space Marine. Assigned to a perilous mission across the galaxy, the Space Marine must use everything in his power to stop the Chaos Space Marines, as well as the daemons of the Chaos. You must shoot, slash, maim, and destroy, all for the glory of The Emperor of mankind.

