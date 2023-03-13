Golden State Warriors defensive ace Draymond Green put together a fantastic all-around performance in Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Green scored just five points but grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 125-116 Warriors overtime win. So when Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the Phoenix Suns visit the Chase Center on Monday night to play the Warriors, every Warriors fan will surely want to know: Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Draymond Green injury status vs. Suns

The Warriors have Green listed as probable for Monday’s showdown due to an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) is also probable to play for Golden State.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Green, 33, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 8.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 60 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Green’s current 52.3% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Warriors to beat the Suns at home on Monday, regardless of if Green is in the lineup. After all, the Warriors have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 28-7 home record, tied for the fourth-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is probably.