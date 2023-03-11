Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Golden State Warriors. We’re in San Francisco sharing our NBA odds series, making a Bucks-Warriors prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks are coming off a 118-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Amazingly, they exploded to a 37-20 lead. The Nets rallied to cut the deficit to 112-110 with 46 seconds left. However, Brook Lopez gave the Bucks a 2-score lead with a layup. The Bucks never relinquished the lead. Significantly, Bobby Portis had 28 points and 13 rebounds. Lopez added 24 points. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen had 19 points. The Bucks won this game without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a hand injury. Regardless, the Bucks managed to win thanks to an edge on the boards, winning 61-47 in rebounds.

The Warriors fell 131-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Somehow, they allowed 48 points in the first quarter as the defense continued to stumble. But the Warriors trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but fell apart in the end. Significantly, Stephen Curry had 29 points, while Jordan Poole added 22. Draymond Green added 16 points, while Klay Thompson had 14. Unfortunately, Andrew Wiggins remained out due to personal issues. The Warriors allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 53.8 percent from the field and 45 percent from the triples. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 42-32.

The Bucks enter this game with a record of 48-18 and are the best team in the NBA. Additionally, they are 9-1 over 10 games. The Bucks are 20-12 on the road and have won nine away games in a row. Meanwhile, the Warriors enter this game with a record of 34-33 and are sixth in the Western Conference. The Warriors are 5-5 over 10 games. Subsequently, the Warriors are 27-7 at home and have won six games in a row at the Chase Center.

The Bucks defeated the Warriors 128-111 in an earlier matchup in Milwaukee. Furthermore, the Bucks are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Warriors and 5-5 in the last 10 games in Milwaukee.

Here are the Bucks-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Warriors Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +1 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-110)

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-112)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Warriors

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Is Antetokounmpo playing tonight? It is the biggest mystery heading into the ABC game of the week. Ultimately, Antetokounmpo plays a pivotal role in the success of the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA and averages 31.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Consequently, whether Antetokounmpo plays or not will affect the betting lines. It will be interesting to see if he plays or not. However, the odds do not look good, and the Warriors currently are the favorites, likely because of that.

But the Bucks have other options, such as Lopez, Portis, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Significantly, Lopez averages 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Portis averages 14 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Holiday averages 19.7 points and 7.3 assists per game. Middleton averages 13.6 points per game. Subsequently, these players power a team that is 21st in field goal shooting percentage and 11th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Bucks struggle at the line, ranking 29th in free throw shooting percentage. But the Bucks are the best team in the association on the boards, ranking first in rebounds. Additionally, they are ninth in blocked shots. But the Bucks struggle to handle the rock, ranking 21st in turnovers.

The Bucks could cover the spread if they distribute the ball. Then, they must stop Curry and the Warriors from firing off daggers.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are a Jekyll and hyde team. Somehow, they are amazing at home and terrible on the road. Curry averages 29.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Thompson averages 22 points. Poole averages 20.7 points per game. However, the Warriors need better play from their secondary players, like Donte DiVincenzo and Kevon Looney.

The Warriors are 13th in field goal shooting percentage and fourth in 3-point shooting percentage. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 10th in free throw shooting percentage. The Warriors are also 10th in rebounds. However, they struggle to hold onto the ball, ranking 29th in turnovers. The Warriors are also 27th in blocked shots. Consequently, the defense has become an issue.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must defend the rim.

Final Bucks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are amazing at home. Therefore, expect them to come out with energy. The Warriors will find a way to win this showdown against the best team in the east.

Final Bucks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: -1 (-110)