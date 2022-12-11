By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are scared of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. That much is clear after the Dubs obliterated the league’s best team this 2022-23 season on Saturday.

With Golden State struggling this campaign and Boston rolling, expectations were high that the Celtics were going to show the Warriors that they’re ready to dethrone them as NBA champions. With Andrew Wiggins out as well, some even predicted Tatum to have a big night while leading the Beantown team to a convincing victory.

Instead of a Boston domination, however, what fans saw was a Warriors statement win. Stephen Curry (32 points) and Klay Thompson (34 points) led the way in the 123-107 blowout, while Jaylen Brown was the only Celtics player to breach the 20-point mark with 31.

Tatum was non-impactful with his 18 points, going just 6-of-21 from the field including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc.

It is certainly a harsh reality check for the Celtics. While they are looking to move on from their 2022 NBA Finals defeat to the Warriors, what they got is only more misery. The Dubs basically showed them the difference between a true champion and a pretender.

Making matters even worse, it is actually the Celtics’ first loss against a Western Conference team this year, and it really had to be against the Warriors. They were 7-0 against West teams entering the game, having beaten the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and most recently, the Phoenix Suns.

While it’s only one regular season game, the loss will definitely be on the back of the Celtics’ minds. Until they beat Stephen Curry and co., Jayson Tatum and his team can’t be too confident about their title chances.