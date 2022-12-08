By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the scariest team in the entire NBA. They have the numbers to prove that.

While the Celtics have already lost five times this season, it’s worth noting that they have yet to bow down to a Western Conference team. Four of their losses came from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls (two each), while their latest defeat was from the Miami Heat.

The Celtics have played seven West teams so far, including the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and all of them were no match against the reigning East champs. Those wins aren’t against rebuilding teams, either, as they have beaten the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Boston proved its might against Phoenix, the top team in the West, with a 27-point blowout. Tatum and his partner in crime Jaylen Brown scored 25 points each to lead the team to the 125-98 victory. Making things even better, they actually held the second-best offense of all time to under 100 points.

The Celtics are on a mission after failing to win the NBA championship last year, and true enough, they are sending a strong message with their current level of play.

Boston still have some work to do, especially when it comes to their defense. Nonetheless, when Robert Williams III and Al Horford return, they should only improve from that area and wreak more havoc in the NBA.

The rest of the league better be ready.