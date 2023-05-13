Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry have been in countless playoff battles now. And if there’s one thing they have developed over the course of their rivalry, it’s the mutual respect and admiration they have for each other.

They may have been fierce rivals, but they both know how to appreciate greatness. That is evident once again after the Lakers closed out their series with the Warriors in Game 6. Following the Purple and Gold’s dominant 122-101 victory, James and Curry shared a moment to pay their respects to each other.

After dapping each other up, the two shared a long hug as they exchanged some words for each other. While it’s not audible what they were saying, we’re pretty sure the exchange was filled with encouraging and positive messages.

LeBron James Stephen Curry

🤝

Respect

pic.twitter.com/3XYIKn2yss — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

While there’s no doubt that Stephen Curry was disappointed with how their season ended, he also couldn’t deny that LeBron James and the Lakers outplayed them and had a better showing throughout the hard-fought series.

LA went up by 3-1, and at that point, everyone knew it would be difficult for Golden State to come back from it.

A Game 7 would have been an incredible way to end the Lakers-Warriors series, but LeBron and the Lakers understood they had to get it done in Game 6. Here’s to hoping that we haven’t seen the last of this epic rivalry, though. It’s just so fun to watch, and a James-Curry battle is always going to be a blockbuster.