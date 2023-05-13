Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young absolutely loved the Los Angeles Lakers’ performance in their closeout Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, particularly the LeBron James and Austin Reaves takeover that he just witnessed.

Young, who was at Crypto.com Arena to watch the highly anticipated showdown, couldn’t hold back from tweeting even though the game was still going on. With the Lakers dominating the contest and never allowing the Warriors to take the lead, Ice Trae knew it was over for Stephen Curry and co.

The Hawks guard proceeded to heap praise on James and Reaves, who were both absolutely phenomenal in the contest. James finished with a team-high 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block to lead the Lakers to the 122-101 victory. Meanwhile, Reaves had 23 points, five rebounds and six dimes–all while committing just two turnovers as the main ball-handler for LA.

“The Austin Reaves Takeover!!! Love it,” Young said of Reaves. He then followed it up with some incredible words for James, expressing how the Lakers leader has left him in awe. “Bron on some s**t I swear .. he just Hoopin!”

Who can blame Trae Young for being this hyped, though? He has every reason to be amazed by what LeBron James, Austin Reaves and the rest of the Lakers just did. From getting counted out of the playoffs and then finishing seventh via the Play-In to taking down the defending champs, it has been quite the ride for the Purple and Gold.

Now, they have a legitimate chance of making it to the NBA Finals and actually winning it all once again. They still have to overcome the Denver Nuggets, but the confidence of this LA team is at an all-time high.

Don’t be surprised if you see Ice Trae watching the Lakers’ West Finals series once again.