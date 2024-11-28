Andrew Wiggins was as crucial as anyone not named Stephen Curry to the Golden State Warriors' championship run in 2022. But in the two seasons that followed, Wiggins' stock fell off a cliff. Not only did he deal with injuries and some personal matters, forcing him to miss a lot of games, he was also ineffective for most of that time. But the start of the 2024-25 season has shown that there may be plenty of gas left in Wiggins' tank.

Entering the Warriors' Wednesday night clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wiggins appears to be back in form — averaging 17.5 points per contest on 48/41/77 shooting splits — which is good for a true shooting percentage of 60.3, which would be a career-best.

Given all the struggles Wiggins has had to endure to get to this point, the Warriors, particularly Steve Kerr, know that this resurgence from the 29-year-old forward is something to celebrate.

“This is the guy who helped us win a championship two years ago. It’s been wonderful to see him in a really good place, mentally and physically playing at a high level, and enjoying himself. This is the Wiggs we all know and love,” Kerr said, via Willard & Dibs and 95.7 The Game.

Indeed, this is the version of Wiggins that the Warriors desperately need if they were to return to championship contention. Last season, in particular, was a nightmare for Wiggins, as the Dubs saw it fit to bring him off the bench for 12 games due to how inefficient he was being on the offensive end of the floor.

But Wiggins has been, without a shadow of a doubt, much better for the Warriors this season, as it looks as though he has conquered whatever it is that has been bothering him over the past two seasons.

Andrew Wiggins' resurgence has led to Warriors' revival

Andrew Wiggins has been phenomenal on both ends of the floor for the Warriors, and he has been one of the many reasons behind the Dubs' surge atop the Western Conference standings. He has given them a legitimate two-way wing who can create his own shot, and it is apparent in his body language that his joy for the game appears to be back in a big way.

The only worry now is that some negative regression may be coming for Wiggins. But as long as he's healthy and locked in, there's no reason to doubt the staying power of his play to start the 2024-25 campaign.