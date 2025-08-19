Fans have never received physical proof that Warriors' legend Stephen Curry isn't an actual super hero, but anyone who's seen him play over the last decade can fully attest to Curry's supernatural abilities with a basketball. While Michael Jordan's famous Nike shoes were advertised to help you run faster and jump higher, the greatest shooter of all-time needs reliable footwear as well. Just recently, Curry Brand and Under Armour released their version of a new “super shoe.”

Since signing his first endorsement deal with Under Armour in 2013, Stephen Curry has since released 12 name-bearing UA Curry sneakers along with a lifetime contract. In 2020, Curry expanded his line to a subset of Under Armour named Curry Brand, offering the 4x NBA Champion an opportunity to sign his own talent. He did just that in 2023 by making Spurs' De'Aaron Fox the first athlete signed to the brand.

Yet another sneaker in the numbered series from Curry will release, this one being their most advanced model to date. Inspired by running shoes, the new Curry Series 7 has been characterized as a “super shoe” for the greatest shooter to ever live.

UA Curry Series 7

Under Armour and Curry Brand officially announce the Curry Series 7 ⭐ 📆 Releasing August 22nd ($160) pic.twitter.com/UbzQRZxpj3 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 12, 2025

Here's a glimpse at the new Under Armour Curry Series 7 🏀 📸: (IG) conkeror21 / bingcarpenter24601 pic.twitter.com/BAYg06uIeX — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 3, 2025



Appearing in its debut “World Tour” colorway characterized by a Purple/Multi-Color scheme, the Curry Series 7 is the first sneaker of its kind, directly drawing inspiration from the world of running shoes. Most high-performance running shoes feature a prominent cushioned midsole, different from the hard, reactive outsoles of a basketball sneaker. Combining the two worlds, Curry Brand created their own “super shoe,” “fusing lightweight agility, long-haul durability, and elite responsiveness into one complete package.”

The shoes came to fruition following a meeting in 2023 when Stephen Curry tested a pair of running shoes from UA with similar cushioning. He made several remarks that the technology would be great on a basketball sneaker and the Curry Series 7 was born.

The Curry Series 7 “World Tour” will release August 22, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $160. The shoes will become available on Under Armour platforms as well as select UA retailers. Given the hype surrounding these, you won't want to miss out on a chance to grab the most innovative sneaker on the market right now.