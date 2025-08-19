Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making the most of the offseason by kicking off The Curry Brand World Tour’s first event outside the United States. Much like the US-based Curry Camps, a selection of the best talents from the region will take part in the three-day training camp.

To kick things off, Curry’s arrival in Chongqing was met with a “Night Night” drone show that lit up the city skyline. In a carousel of pictures and videos, Curry documented his first day in the city.

It included a picture of himself posing with the drone show in the background, along with a clip featuring a beaming Curry watching on. “Chongqing meets Curry,” read the drone.

“Chongqing, you showed out. 🔥Day 1 of the Curry Brand China Tour was packed with Curry Camp, Curry Con, and so many moments in between. The fans brought incredible energy from the jump, and getting to connect with city executives gave us a deeper look at what makes this place so special,” Stephen Curry wrote on Instagram.

The rest of carousel featured clips from the other events the player was part of. The likes of Azzi Fudd, Seth Curry, and Zhu Zheng, the first Chinese athlete signed to Under Armour’s Curry Brand, also featured in the clips.

Per NBC, the veteran was full of praise for the drone show.

“That [show] was crazy, probably my favorite thing right now. We have our camp and ‘CurryCon’ going on across the city, which is pretty awesome. But I just appreciate the fans and the love and energy that’s here; you can hear all the people down, just celebrating and enjoying being a part of my journey with me,” he said.

The event and the love he has received is testament to the influence Stephen Curry has garnered over an illustrious career, which will soon enter its 17th year in the NBA.