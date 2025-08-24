The Golden State Warriors have had the quietest offseason of any team in the NBA, not doing much of anything to add to their team that exited in the second round a year ago. While a large part of that defeat can be attributed to star point guard Stephen Curry's untimely injury, it's safe to say fans were still hoping for a little bit more action out of Mike Dunleavy and company this summer.

On Sunday, the Warriors made a move on the margins with a new signing.

“The Golden State Warriors and Taevion Kinsey have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype,” reported Michael Scotto of Hoopshype on X, formerly Twitter.

Scotto noted that “Kinsey was on a 10-day and two-way contract with the Utah Jazz in 2024. He was recently selected for the NBA G League United Team in the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in September.

Kinsley played his college basketball for the Marshall Thundering Herd and went undrafted back in 2023 before signing with the Jazz.

While Kinsley isn't likely to play a big role for the Warriors this year, he does give the team some additional depth in the event of injuries as well as a potential player to help out in the wing department should the team finally pull the plug on the Jonathan Kuminga experiment.

A frustrating offseason for the Warriors

While the Warriors don't exactly have the flexibility to do a whole lot to their roster at the current juncture considering the massive amount of cash they have committed to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, they still were likely hoping to at least improve a little bit this offseason.

Instead, the Warriors look poised to run back the exact same roster as they had in 2025-26 barring a move on the Kuminga front. That roster looked absolutely helpless the second Stephen Curry went down with the injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it's certainly not wise to have a team fully banking on the health of a player who will turn 38 years old this season.

Butler also isn't exactly a spring chicken, as he will be 36 years old by the time next season rolls around.

All told, things have been better in the Bay.