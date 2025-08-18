The Golden State Warriors have not had as busy of an offseason as fans were hoping for after their 2025 second round playoff exit vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. In fact, the Warriors are the only team in the NBA that has yet to make a transaction so far this offseason, instead looking poised to run it back with their duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Meanwhile, Curry has been busy training the next generation of his bloodline to one day take the NBA by storm, including his son Canon, who recently put his skills on display at his father's camp.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1957542944665223483

(Video via Ballislife.com on X, formerly Twitter).

Stephen Curry himself learned a great deal about the sport of basketball from his father Dell, who was a sharpshooter who spent the prime years of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets.

A frustrating Warriors offseason

The only real drama surrounding the Warriors this offseason has been about what the team will do regarding the Jonathan Kuminga situation, a question that there is still no definitive answer to.

Kuminga and the Warriors are apparently very far apart in terms of his value on his next deal, and Golden State has been entertaining sign and trade offers from other teams for the fourth-year wing's services.

Other than that, it's looking likely that the Warriors will run back their trio of Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green once again in 2025-26.

It's worth noting that the Warriors performed exceptionally well after acquiring Butler at last year's deadline before cooling off down the stretch of the season, ultimately crashing and burning in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves (although if Curry had been healthy, they certainly would have had a much better chance in that series).

At this point, it's unclear how the Warriors expect to compete with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference, or even the Houston Rockets, who recently traded for an old friend of the Bay Area, Kevin Durant.

In any case, the Warriors will kick off their 2025-26 season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.