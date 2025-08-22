Ayesha Curry shared the daunting reality of being the wife of a sports star. Stephen Curry and the model got married in 2011.

The social media personality was a guest on Alex Cooper's Call Me Daddy podcast this week, where she talked about the downside of Steph's booming career in the NBA.

“It’s a double-edged sword because parts of it have afforded me doors to be opened,” Ayesha told host Alex Cooper. “I obviously have to walk through them and put in the work to stay in them. But that, I think, would be the elephant in the room. I’m grateful for that side of things, but on the flip side, I — in the beginning, I hated it so much.”

Ayesha and Steph met in 2003 and then reconnected in 2008 when they began dating. She told Cooper she didn't “sign up” to be an NBA wife.

“I did not sign up for it. I also always thought that, I didn’t know that he was going to end up playing basketball. He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. I thought I was going to be the girl out there getting it,” Ayesha said, laughing.

“So I didn’t know. And it was weird,” she continued. “Sports fans are so different than maybe entertainment world fans. And oftentimes, it’s very ruthless, so I wasn’t expecting that either.”

Ayesha Curry explains weird encounter with NBA fan

While the spotlight on Steph in the NBA continued, Ayesha shared that a regular family moment turned into a hostile situation.

“Stephen was putting a bike or something in the trunk, and this woman opens the car door, and she sticks her head in, and she [says], ‘I just wanted to see the baby.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, excuse me,'” Ayesha said.

Ayesha shares four children with Steph: Riley (born 2012) and Ryan (born 2015), and sons Canon (born 2018) and Caius (born 2024).

“And she looks me dead in my face and goes, ‘Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for,’ and shuts the door on me. I was just crying because I’m postpartum. I was just bawling my eyes out. And I was like, ‘Is this what it’s going to be like?’ So the beginning phases were kind of scary for me.”

Ayesha added that even her looks have been under surveillance and that she receives notes on them “all the time.”

“I feel like I still do, and that’s OK. It was so depressing [early on], and also it was during that time when social media was just ramping up, so people were going buck wild — and just spewing opinions on things that didn’t warrant opinions. I think for a while, I was very critical of myself because of the things I was seeing,” she said.

Despite the backlash from some fans, Ayesha said that Steph has been amazing in encouraging her every step of the way.

“He’s so gracious,” she said. “He tries to resonate with me, but he just can’t. And he also comes from a place where, [he’s like], ‘It’s f–king stupid. It’s not true … it’s not real.'”

Curry began his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2009 and was the seventh overall pick in the 2008 draft. He has since won four NBA championships, two NBA MVP Awards, and one NBA Finals MVP Award. He also is the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 career 3-pointers.