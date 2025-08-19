The Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Cup in a unique position. Their roster looks almost identical to last season’s, a blend of stability and uncertainty. Stability, because the core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green remains intact. Uncertainty, because the front office has stood pat in free agency while the rest of the Western Conference reshaped itself with bold moves.

Yet questions remain. Curry, now entering Year 17, is still the heartbeat of Golden State. He averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds last season, leading the league in free-throw percentage for the fifth time (93.3%). But his hamstring strain in the Western Conference semifinals against Minnesota showed how fragile the Warriors’ title aspirations are. Butler’s fit has been seamless, but at 36, his ability to sustain elite two-way play across a grueling season is uncertain. And then there’s the Jonathan Kuminga conundrum, a rising talent whose future with the team has been clouded by trade rumors and Curry’s own subtle call for reinforcements during his Curry Camp.

For now, the NBA Cup provides a new opportunity. Golden State’s Group C schedule features marquee matchups against the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets. The results here could determine whether the Warriors can make an early-season statement or fall behind in a loaded Western Conference race.

Nuggets vs. Warriors

Golden State opens Cup play with the toughest possible test: an away matchup against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić, remain the West’s measuring stick. Even after trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson and adding Jonas Valančiūnas for frontcourt depth, Denver’s identity hasn’t changed. Everything flows through Jokić’s brilliance.

For the Warriors, this game is about setting the tone. Expect Curry to come out firing, eager to prove that Golden State still belongs in the contender conversation. Butler will be tasked with slowing down Jamal Murray, while Draymond locks defensive assignments on Jokić.

But here’s the reality: the Nuggets’ size and chemistry remain a nightmare matchup for Golden State. In their playoff exit last spring, the Warriors struggled to keep up with Denver’s pace and rebounding. Unless Golden State’s bench provides surprise scoring, it’s hard to see them escaping Ball Arena with a win.

Prediction: Nuggets win. The Warriors will compete and showcase flashes of their peak form, but Denver’s continuity and star power overwhelm them late.

Spurs vs. Warriors

If the opener is a measuring stick, Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs is a chance to regain momentum. The Spurs, armed with Victor Wembanyama, are on the rise but still learning how to win consistently. Wembanyama’s rim protection and shot creation will challenge Golden State, but this is where the Warriors’ experience shines.

Curry has historically dominated younger teams in spotlight games, and Butler’s edge provides the Warriors a physical advantage on the perimeter. Draymond will relish the challenge of testing Wembanyama’s instincts, likely turning the game into a chess match of switches and double-teams.

Golden State’s ball movement and veteran poise should outlast the Spurs’ flashes of brilliance. The Warriors simply have too much savvy to drop back-to-back Cup games.

Prediction: Warriors win. Expect Curry to deliver a vintage shooting night in San Antonio, restoring belief in Golden State’s Cup campaign.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Warriors finally return to Chase Center for a pivotal matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Blazers are still in the early stages of their rebuild, their young backcourt consisting of Scoot Henderson and veteran Damian Lillard has the talent to push games into shootouts.

This matchup could easily become a trap game for Golden State. Portland’s athletic guards will test the Warriors’ perimeter defense. But at home, the Warriors tend to find their rhythm. Curry and Butler should be able to exploit Portland’s lack of defensive consistency.

This one won’t be easy, the Blazers are unpredictable, capable of catching fire offensively. But Golden State’s experience and closing ability tilt the balance.

Prediction: Warriors win a close one. Expect the game to go down to the wire, but Curry’s clutch shooting and Butler’s late-game defense push Golden State over the top.

Warriors vs. Rockets

The Cup group stage concludes with a heavyweight clash: Warriors vs. Rockets at Chase Center, live on ESPN. The Rockets, after acquiring Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela, suddenly look like one of the deepest and most dangerous teams in the West. Their combination of star power and defensive versatility makes them a nightmare matchup for Golden State.

This game could decide which team advances from Group C. Curry vs. Durant will dominate headlines, a battle of old teammates whose legacies are forever intertwined. Butler will likely draw the assignment of slowing down Alperen Şengün, while Draymond will try to keep Capela off the boards.

The concern here is depth. The Rockets can throw waves of athletic wings and versatile defenders at Curry, wearing him down across 48 minutes. Golden State will need a secondary scorer to step up and Moses Moody breaking out off the bench.

Still, playing at home gives the Warriors a fighting chance. If Curry delivers another iconic performance, Golden State can steal it. But on paper, the Rockets’ balance and youth might be too much.

Prediction: Toss-up. Expect a playoff-like atmosphere, with the Warriors giving everything they have. Whether that’s enough will come down to Curry’s brilliance in crunch time.

What can the Warriors achieve

The Warriors’ path in Group C is filled with challenges. A loss to Denver seems likely, while wins over San Antonio and Portland feel attainable. That sets up the Houston showdown as the defining game.

If the Warriors go 2-2, their advancement may depend on point differential or tiebreakers. If they can somehow steal three wins, they’ll be firmly in the knockout stage. Either way, the Cup provides Golden State with a proving ground: a chance to show that despite an aging core and front-office inertia, they can still rise to the occasion under the brightest lights.

At their best, the Warriors remain a terrifying matchup. Curry’s shooting, Butler’s grit, and Draymond’s defense still form a championship-caliber backbone. The question is whether they can summon that form consistently, and whether the supporting cast is strong enough to back them up.

The NBA Cup won’t define their season, but it could set the tone. For a franchise balancing stability with uncertainty, the stakes feel higher than ever.