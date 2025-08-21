Ayesha Curry has been there since the beginning when it comes to her husband, NBA legend, Stephen Curry.

The couple met in 2003 at a church in North Carolina as teenagers and then began dating when they reconnected in 2008. In 2009, Steph was drafted to the Golden State Warriors, where Ayesha gave her boyfriend at the time some sound advice.

“He had a big decision to make because he had a year, he had a senior year left,” Ayesha explained on the Wednesday, Aug. 20 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “So it was like, do I stay? Do I go? And like, think what a lot of people don't know is he really thought about it. It was like a torment for him.”

Steph was emotional and torn about the decision on whether he would stay in school at Davidson College or go for his dream in the NBA. Ayesha told Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper, that Steph “called me crying behind a tree” and shared his uncertainty with the decision. “I don’t know what to do.”

Ayesha explained that she thought what was best was for Steph was to get his degree.

“I was like, ‘Stay in school,’ ” Ayesha said.

“I didn't grow up surrounded by people who went to college,” she continued. “That for me was like, ‘Wow, what a blessing.' Like you get to go to college, you get to have an education, why would you leave?”

The model and actress added that she realized that her background influenced her advice.

“And then not coming from that sports background and understanding how rare the opportunity he had was, I was like, ‘Yeah. Stay at school.’”

“I genuinely didn't pay attention to [sports] because I grew up in such an arts-driven family that sports outside of, like, Doug Flutie playing for the Buffalo Bills, like, wasn't a thing in my house,” she explained.

Steph was drafted No. 7 in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Warriors. He went on to win four NBA champions, is a two-time NBA MVP, a Finals MVP, and a two-time All-Star Game MVP. Last year, he made NBA history as the first player to earn 4000 career 3-pointers.

Steph is winning off the court too. He married Ayesha in 2011 and they share four children together: daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and Caius, 1.