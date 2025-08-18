Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been busy this offseason, continuing to stay in elite shape in anticipation of his 17th season in the NBA. So far, the Warriors have yet to make any offseason moves, but Curry is reportedly confident in the team heading into this upcoming season. In between workouts, Stephen Curry headed over to China for his first ever Curry Camp in Asia this week.

Upon Stephen Curry’s arrival for his China camp, the Warriors’ star was greeted with a massive ovation from the fans in attendance. The crowd broke out into an ‘MVP’ chant as the four-time NBA champion was welcomed on the court. The camp was held as part of the launch for Curry’s 2025 Asia Tour.

At 37-years-old, Curry remains one of the most popular players in the NBA both stateside and abroad. Even with the new generation of players beginning to leave their mark, Curry remains one of the most recognizable faces of the league.

As the 2025-26 season draws near, Curry will be entering his 17th season, all with the Warriors since they selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. This past season didn’t end well though as Curry was sidelined due to injury for all but one game of the Warriors’ Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Prior to the injury, Curry was having a brilliant postseason run. In eight playoff games, he was averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season, Curry appeared in 70 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 93.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.