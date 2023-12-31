Washington faces Utah. Our college basketball odds series includes our Washington Utah prediction, odds, and pick.

The Utah Utes look like an NCAA Tournament team. They were not viewed as one before the season began, but they have been consistently impressive and dependable under coach Craig Smith, who has formed a very cohesive roster this season. Branden Carlson is the star, but he did not have a lot of help last season. He has a lot more help this season, and the pieces of the puzzle are fitting in Salt Lake City. Utah is the one clear-cut overachiever in the Pac-12. Colorado was supposed to be good, and it is. Arizona was supposed to be really good, and it is. Other teams in the conference have badly underachieved, but Utah has been the surprising and pleasant bright spot for the conference.

Washington has not overachieved, but the Huskies have shown signs of being a really good team. They almost beat San Diego State and Colorado State. Had they won one of those two games, we might be able to call this an overachieving team. The Huskies did beat Gonzaga, but after seeing Gonzaga lose to San Diego State this past Friday night, it's clear that the Zags are nowhere near as good as they normally are. Washington lost a close game at Colorado on Friday night, and while being competitive is certainly good, the Huskies have simply lost a lot of close ones this season. They have to start winning them if they are going to reach their potential and be a real factor in the battle for an at-large bid in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Here are the Washington-Utah College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Utah Odds

Washington Huskies: +9.5 (-104)

Utah Utes: -9.5 (-118)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How To Watch Washington vs Utah

Time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies are playing good teams closely this season. They took San Diego State — last season's national runner-up — to overtime. They played a very close game against a good Colorado State squad which is heading for the NCAA Tournament. Washington won a close game against Xavier and has lost other close games this season. As mentioned earlier, Washington narrowly lost to Colorado on Friday, falling by only four points. Generally, Washington games in 2023 are not blowouts. With a 9.5-point spread, Washington has a really good chance of covering, even if it doesn't actually win the game outright.

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes crushed Washington State by 22 points on Friday night. They are playing some ball. Everything is coming together for them and working the way it is supposed to. The key point to make with Utah is that while Branden Carlson is the straw that stirs the drink, complementary players are performing well around him so that defenses can't key on just one guy. Utah is getting contributions from everyone on its roster. The team is also healthier than it was last season when the injury bug hit hard. Utah is in a great place, and Washington will be tired after a tough, draining game at Colorado on Friday. Utah had an easy game on Friday and should be fresher.

Final Washington-Utah Prediction & Pick

The excellence of Utah has been clear for awhile. Trust the Utes at home. They're very tough in Salt Lake City when they have a good team.



Final Washington-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -9.5