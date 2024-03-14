The Utah Utes will face the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center for the Pac-12 Quarterfinals. We're here to share our college odds series, make a Utah-Colorado prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Utah defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 90-57 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center. Cole Bajema led the way with 20 points. Meanwhile, Deivon Smith added 22 points. Gabe Madsen scored 10 points. Likewise, Branden Carlson contributed eight points. The Utes shot 55 percent from the floor and held the Sun Devils to 31 percent shooting.
They will now try and win the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time. However, they will have to go through a tough Colorado team that they struggled against in their last encounter.
Colorado enters this match coming off a 13-7 conference record and a 22-9 overall finish. Last season, they defeated Washington in the first round before falling to UCLA. The Buffaloes have won the Pac-12 Tournament before, doing it in 2012. Ultimately, their road to the Pac-12 title will go through Utah. If they can beat Utah, they will have to face the winner of Stanford and Washington State.
Colorado and Utah split the season series. First, the Utes defeated the Buffaloes 73-68 at home. The Buffaloes ran down the Utes 89-65 when the teams played in Colorado.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Utah-Colorado Odds
Utah: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Colorado: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Over: TBD
Under: TBD
How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado
Time: 11:35 PM ET/8:35 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Utes have a chance against the Buffaloes, but they need their stars to perform. Moreover, they need to avoid the litany of mistakes they made in their 24-point loss.
Madsen played as well as he could in that game, notching 18 points while shooting 7 for 14. However, he also turned the ball over three times. Madsen had a good shooting night last night against the Sun Devils. Therefore, he needs to replicate what he did in that game and find his shot.
Smith was solid in that game against the Buffaloes, scoring 15 points while shooting 6 for 11. Yet, it's worth noting that he had two turnovers and three fouls. Smith played incredibly well against Arizona State last night. Thus, he will try to play to those strengths and keep the momentum going.
Carlson played through some pain in the game against the Sun Devils. Ultimately, he finished with six points while shooting 2 for 4 from the floor. The Utes were able to rest him for the rest of the game as they held a large lead. How will he hold up in this game?
Bajema was the huge star in the win against the Sun Devils. Now, he will try and redeem himself after falling way short in his last game against the Buffaloes. Bajema had just four points while shooting 2 for 6 in that game. The Utes need him to do a lot more to have a chance to win
Utah will cover the spread if it can keep up the hot shooting from last night. Then, it needs to play tight defense and prevent a large deficit.
Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win
When you are talking about the best contributors on this team, there are three players to watch. These five men will be the ones to watch as the Buffaloes attempt to advance to the Pac-12 Semifinals.
KJ Simpson is their best player and has had an amazing season. Simpson finished with an average of 19.6 points per game. Additionally, he shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 45.1 percent from the triples. Simpson had an explosive game in his last outing against the Utes, scoring 28 points while shooting 10 for 15, including 5 for 8 from the three-point line. Tristan Da Silva is another good player. Da Silva completed a good season where he finished with 16.2 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor. Despite his accolades, he struggled in the last battle with Utah, scoring 12 points while shooting 4 for 14 from the floor.
Cody Williams was very effective this season. Williams finished with 13.7 points per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor, including 45.7 percent from the triples. Yet, Williams was quiet against Utah in the last showdown, finishing with only four points. J'Vonne Hadley had a solid season. He finished with 12.3 points per game and shot 56.8 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the triples. Hadley played a significant role in the win over Utah, scoring 20 points while shooting 7 for 10.
When the Buffaloes need a big man, Eddie Lampkin Jr. will be the guy. Lampkin averaged 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor. Furthermore, he had 13 points while shooting 4 for 5 in his last faceoff with the Utes.
Colorado will cover the spread if they can keep shooting the ball efficiently. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Final Utah-Colorado Prediction & Pick
Utah absolutely destroyed Arizona State last night. However, they will have a tougher time taking down Colorado. There is no current line in the spread. But the Buffaloes are likely to be favored by 5-8 points. That is more than enough for them to handle, as they have taken care of business against the Utes before. Subsequently, they will do that and more as their five stars come out firing one shot after the other. Colorado covers the spread.
Final Utah-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -5.5 (-110) (Line Subject to Change)