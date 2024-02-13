West Virginia basketball coach Josh Eilert wants his team to do some soul searching after losing to TCU.

West Virginia basketball coach Josh Eilert is being honest about what doomed his team Monday night in a 81-65 loss to TCU. The Mountaineers committed a season-high 19 turnovers in the road game.

“We didn't have it tonight in any way, shape or form,” Eilert said, per the school. “When the pressure gets turned up it really affects us and when the physicality gets turned up it really affects us.”

The Mountaineers were led by RaeQuan Battle, who finished with 21 points. West Virginia's defense simply struggled to stop TCU. The Horned Frogs finished shooting the ball at 48 percent from the field. TCU's Emanuel Miller, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Trey Tennyson each had 14 points for the Horned Frogs.

West Virginia has now lost 5 of their last 6 games, and the season is spiraling for the Mountaineers. West Virginia basketball is 8-16 on the year, and near the bottom of the Big 12 conference with a 3-8 conference mark. West Virginia has yet to win a road game this season under Eilert, who is serving as interim coach of the team. West Virginia has lost three in row, including blowout road losses to TCU and Texas.

“We've got to do some soul searching. We've got to figure out what we can do to match the physicality of this league and what we can correct,” Eilert added.

The Mountaineers must now hope for a Big 12 conference tournament championship in order to make the NCAA tournament. The team has yet to win two games in a row on the year. Eilert is coaching in place of Bob Huggins, who left the team during the summer following a DUI arrest. Eilert previously served as an assistant coach under Huggins.

West Virginia basketball has two games in a row at home, that have become must-win games. The Mountaineers host Baylor on Saturday.