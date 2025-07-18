Rory McIlroy exorcised his demons at Augusta National in April, surviving some weekend stumbles to win the Masters in a playoff and finally complete the career grand slam. Now, he is looking to cast out more evil ghosts from his past. The five-time major champion returned to Royal Portrush on Thursday, a place that is only 60 miles from his hometown of Hollywood, Northern Ireland. It is also the site of one of his most high-profile failures.

With the crowd firmly in his favor during the 2019 Open Championship, McIlroy was unable to rise to the occasion and successfully represent his country. He tallied a disastrous 79 in the opening round and did not make the cut. Instead, it was Shane Lowry who seized Irish glory and the Claret Jug.

Six years later, the man affectionately called “Rors” carried himself with much more poise on the golf course that stomped all over his national pride. He finished Thursday's Round One at 1-under par, just three strokes off the lead.

McIlroy is grateful to make it through the first 18 holes with a decent view at the top of the leaderboard. He obviously senses the lively atmosphere comprised by his many followers and fellow countrymen. This time, however, he is intent on turning it into a distinct advantage rather than a heavy burden to bear.

“Absolutely incredible,” McIlroy told reporters, via Golf Digest. “I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in. But at the same time, you don't want to let them down. So, there's that little bit of added pressure, but I felt like I dealt with it really well today. Certainly dealt with it better than I did six years ago. Just happy to get off to a good start.”

Rory McIlroy has been through this before

This is hardly the first time the 36-year-old has endured overwhelming pressure. He was a golf prodigy who set the course record at Royal Portrush as a teenager. This man was thrust into the spotlight after turning pro in 2007, expected to fill Tiger Woods' enormous shoes as the face of the sport. He has answered that call, solidifying himself as arguably the best golfer of the last decade (Scottie Scheffler is coming, though). The noise does not stop, however.

There was always one benchmark Rory McIlroy could not reach, and at the end of it was the Green Jacket. He changed that in 2025, though, becoming one of just six men to secure the career grand slam. Furthermore, the current world No. 2 validated his greatness by winning the Masters, one of the most prestigious sporting events in existence today. He is more mentally equipped than ever to climb this mountain in his beloved Northern Ireland.

The good news is that McIlroy did not play close to his best on Thursday and is still firmly in the mix entering the second round. He struggled off the tee, astonishingly hitting only two fairways. Four bogeys, including three on the back nine, seemed destined to end his day on a sour note. But McIlroy gained momentum at the end. His beautiful shot from the rough on No. 17, which led to a 12-foot birdie, was a top highlight.

McIlroy will look to stay sharp when he begins play at 5:09 a.m. ET. There is a five-way tie for first place at time of print — Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, 2022 U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English.

In a year that will forever be defined by an image of Rory McIlroy putting his hands on his head and falling to the ground in tears of joy — also known as redemption personified — how fitting would it be for him to prevail in The North?