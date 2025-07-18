Yang Hansen is wasting no time showing he belongs in Portland. During an interview at the 2K26 NBA Summer League, the Trail Blazers rookie center tapped his wrist in a confident nod to Damian Lillard’s signature celebration, declaring he is ready for Dame Time. It was a small gesture with big meaning, capturing his excitement to join forces with the returning franchise legend.

Blazers rookie center Yang Hansen taps his wrist to show he’s ready for “Dame Time” with Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/BnzUvgUbFy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hansen’s journey to Portland began on draft night when he was selected 16th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. The Trail Blazers quickly made a move to acquire him, seeing rare potential in the 7-foot-1 center. Known for his passing instincts, rim protection, and emerging range, Hansen was one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft.

His combination of size, skill, and feel for the game stood out during pre-draft workouts and has carried over into his early showings in summer league play.

In his first few games, Hansen has already flashed the tools that made him a first-round pick. He posted 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, and 2 blocks in his debut, followed by a strong outing that included 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting. He moves well for his size and shows poise on both ends of the floor. With his ability to stretch the floor and pass out of the post, Hansen gives Portland a modern frontcourt piece who can complement a star guard.

That star, of course, is Damian Lillard. After a season away, Lillard is officially back in Rip City. He signed a three-year deal to return to the team where he became a six-time All-NBA performer and one of the most beloved players in franchise history. Although he will miss the upcoming season while recovering from an Achilles injury, Lillard’s return has reenergized the Blazers and their fan base.

Article Continues Below

The idea of Lillard mentoring Hansen and eventually sharing the floor with him has fans excited. Lillard is known for elevating those around him, and Hansen’s versatility could be the perfect complement. With his ability to play out of the high post, set smart screens, and knock down open shots, Hansen gives Portland a young big man who fits the style Lillard thrives in.

Beyond the on-court pairing, there is a sense of symbolism in Hansen’s wrist tap. It is not just a tribute to Dame Time, but a sign that Hansen understands the culture and expectations in Portland. He wants to be part of what Lillard has built and help take it further. That kind of attitude matters for a team in transition, especially with young players stepping into larger roles.

Hansen’s early performances have given Portland another reason to be hopeful. With DeAndre Ayton no longer in the picture and Donovan Clingan expected to start, Hansen may begin his career in a backup role. But his court awareness, energy, and maturity suggest he could grow into a bigger role sooner than expected.

For now, Portland is watching a new chapter unfold. Lillard is home, and a promising rookie is showing flashes. And the bond between the two has already begun to form. Hansen’s nod to Dame Time is more than a highlight; it is a message. He is ready to run with the best; and in Portland, that means embracing the moment, seizing the spotlight, and delivering when it matters most.