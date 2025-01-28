The South Carolina women’s basketball team continued its dominance in the SEC with a hard-fought 70-63 win over No. 18 Tennessee on Monday night, marking their 15th consecutive win. The No. 2-ranked Gamecocks improved to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play, solidifying their place atop the league standings.

Head coach Dawn Staley credited the team’s mental toughness and adaptability for their impressive run.

“Our team is resilient,” Staley said, as reported by Michael Sauls of The State. “They can win a lot of different ways. I think the biggest pull on this stretch is mentally. Obviously, it’s a physical battle just to play in the SEC, but to do it against the top teams in this conference is hard. It’s hard. It took a lot of, for us, togetherness and a lot of different styles of play.”

The Gamecocks were led by Joyce Edwards, who scored 18 points, while MiLaysia Fulwiley added 11. Te-Hina Paopao, Chloe Kitts and Raven Johnson each added 10 points, higighting the depth and versatility of the Gamecocks. South Carolina turned the tide of the game with an 18-1 run late in the second quarter, transforming a three-point deficit into a nine-point halftime lead.

Tennessee struggled offensively during the second and third quarters, shooting just 23.5% from the field and 6.7% from beyond the arc, per Al Lesar of The Associated Press. Despite Ruby Whitehorn’s 12 points and Talaysia Cooper’s 11, the Lady Vols couldn’t overcome South Carolina’s defensive pressure and timely scoring.

Staley also acknowledged the dedication of Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell, who returned to coaching just a week after giving birth to her son.

“Women have the strength of 10 men,” Staley said, per the Associated Press. Caldwell received a standing ovation from the crowd of 12,033.

As the Gamecocks prepare for their next game against Auburn, Staley highlighted the challenges of competing in the SEC.

“It is not for the faint at heart, to be in this league and to be undefeated and having played the schedule that we’ve played,” Staley said. She recently agreed to an historic contract extension with the Gamecocks, so she still has many days remaining in the SEC.

South Carolina now enters a short break this week, which Staley views as an opportunity to regroup. “

Proud of our team for just managing it, just taking one game at a time and winning,” she said. “We’ll decompress and get ready to go again.”

The Gamecocks return to action Sunday, hosting Auburn, while Tennessee will look to rebound at Missouri.