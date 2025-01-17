Dawn Staley is not only one of the best coaches right now, but she is the highest-paid in women's sports after the Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for the South Carolina women's basketball head coach.

“Dawn Staley has signed a contract extension keeping her with South Carolina until 2030, the school announced,” ESPN wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The new contract will make Staley the highest paid college women’s basketball coach in the history of the sport.”

Staley will have her base salary bumped and will also receive a signing bonus. As the defending national champions, South Carolina continues to dominate women's basketball, and Staley is a big reason for it.

Dawn Staley makes history with new contract

Dawn Staley has now made history with her contract extension, and it's well deserved after all that she's done. She has three national championships with the program and has been in six of the last nine Final Fours. She's also led the team to eight regular season SEC Championships in her tenure as the head coach.

Staley wrote a statement about her latest extension and gave thanks to the people surrounding the program.

“I'm proud to represent the University of South Carolina and of its investment in women's basketball,” Staley said via 247sports. “What we've been able to accomplish on the court is a testament to what can happen when you bring together the right people from a team perspective but also have the right commitment from the University, the Athletics Department and the community to providing that team with everything it needs to be successful…”

South Carolina is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation and has a 17-1 record, with a 5-0 record in SEC play. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the team back in the Final Four and possibly winning another championship.