A torn Achilles injury. It's been a quarterback's worst nightmare, especially in the 2023 season where Aaron Rodgers suffered it in his fourth snap as a New York Jet. Now, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the latest to have the injury as he's out for the rest of the season.

It's a brutal occurrence for Cousins as he's never missed a game due to injury since he became a starter in the NFL. With this injury comes fantasy football implications.

There are many fantasy football managers that own stock in the Vikings offense, most notably with skill position players like tight end T.J. Hockenson or wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Hockenson will be a must-start tight end

An important preface is that with any team losing their starting quarterback, the skill-position players around them will go down in production somewhat. There's only a handful of players in the NFL that can still put up big numbers, especially in fantasy, with a backup or third-string quarterback.

While T.J. Hockenson won't be as dynamic with Cousins out, there's no doubt that he still has the chance to be the most targeted player on the team. The only other quarterbacks on the Vikings roster are rookie Jaren Hall, currently No. 2 on the depth chart, and Nick Mullens who is on the practice squad.

Hockenson has been the No. 2 best tight end in fantasy football with just Travis Kelce above him according to ESPN, and there seems to be nobody else that can take his spot, even if Cousins is out. Whether it be within themselves or in team meetings with coaches and players, the quarterback that starts would be remiss if they didn't look the way of Hockenson who has been Cousins' safety valve in the passing game. Currently, Hockenson has 53 catches for 478 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings.

It's understandable to feel queasy about Hockenson because of the Cousins injury, but let's be honest, will his drop-off be really that bad? Also, what other tight end is available on the waiver wire to pick up if you want to replace? With the position being so thin in fantasy football, you're starting the former Detroit Lion whether you like it or not.

Jordan Addison could be a boom or bust play

When it comes to Jordan Addison on the other hand, he's a little more worrisome. Fantasy football managers of the Vikings rookie receiver have been enjoying the absence of Justin Jefferson as in the past three weeks, he's recorded four touchdowns in that time span and has popped off the past two games. In total throughout the season, Addison has 36 catches for 482 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, can that still translate to Jaren Hall? The rookie-to-rookie connection can maybe work, but their chemistry has to be built, and it goes beyond the capabilities of Hall as a reliable quarterback in the NFL. It's just an unknown and trusting Addison will be hard going forward. To make matters worse, superstar receiver Justin Jefferson has the chance to come back very soon for the Vikings, making Addison in this offense a risky play.

You might be able to find better options on the waiver-wire or maybe buy-low on Jefferson because of the ability. At the moment, you'd want to take that risk with Jefferson because it's been known how much of a game-changer he can be. We haven't seen enough of Addison to really know if he has that ability. However, treat him as a boom or bust player that could be touchdown-dependent this season.

Listen, fantasy football can be cruel and unrelenting. You might think that fantasy football is out to get you, but at least you can take in the fact that there are thousands upon thousands of people that are in the same boat as you. Hang in there and set your lineups wisely.