‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman

It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.

Jayson Tatum: “Yo what the fuck is you doing?” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 31, 2022

Aside from it being Halloween weekend, the Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak so the moment called for a little light-heartedness. The Celtics had started the season 3-0. Jayson Tatum has helped lead the way for the Celtics putting up a career-high 32.4 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He’s playing a career-high 38.2 minutes and shooting 56 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.

The vice president of the NBPA and temporarily Batman, Grant Williams has emerged as one of the Celtics most dependable players. Williams is enjoying a career year to the tune of 9.5 points, 4.3 rebound and 1.0 blocked shots. He’s shooting a scorching 70.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range. Williams has improved his three-point shooting every year he’s been in the league and now he’s among the league’s best snipers. Perhaps he has become a little bit like Batman with his improved play. Against the Wizards, Williams led all players off the Celtics bench in minutes played with 25. He finished with ten points, three rebounds and three assists and shot 2-3 from three-point range.

The Celtics were dealt a major blow this season when the team announced that head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for the season so they’re going to need a little more of Batman from Tatum to get back to the NBA Finals.