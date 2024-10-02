The NBA 2K23 Servers are going to shut down soon, and fans might want to know when. Today, the developers of NBA 2K revealed info on when we can expect the servers for 2K23 to be discontinued. Without further ado, let's take a look.

When Will the NBA 2K23 Servers Shut Down

According to the developers, NBA 2K23's Online Servers will shut down on December 31st, 2024. After this date, you will no longer be able to purchase a digital copy NBA 2K23. This also means you lose access to certain modes, such as:

MyCAREER

MyTEAM

MyCAREER is perhaps NBA 2K's biggest mode, which lets you take your created player and experience their entire career. Here, you can either visit The City, or The Neighborhood, where you could play in courts with friends and random online opponents.

While MyCAREER can technically be a solo mode, it's various online features make it an online mode. Therefore, it'll become unplayable after the servers shut down. We hope nobody decided to pick up 2K23 again out of nowhere and create the next Jordan.

MyTEAM is an online mode, but hasn't received any content for some time. There hasn't been a new MyTEAM set for NBA 2K23 since shortly before NBA 2K24 launched. Therefore, this mode will also be unplayable after the servers shut down.

What can you play in NBA 2K23 after the servers shut down?

You can still play a variety of modes in NBA 2K23 after the servers shut down. MyNBA, the game's franchise mode, will be playable. This mode lets you coach and manage your team throughout your career and bring greatness to your city. NBA 2K23 also featured Eras, which let you begin your career from one of various starting points.

The W and MyWNBA will also be available. The latter serves as a franchise mode, but for WNBA teams. NBA 2K23 actually features all WNBA teams, which you can play with in a variety of modes.

Lastly, Play Now will also be available. If you just want to play a game of 2K, but don't want to buy the newest release, you can at least do Play Now. However, keep in mind that the game contains outdated rosters. However, if that's something that doesn't phase you, feel free to step onto the court again in 2K23.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 Server Shut down. Whether you loved 2K23 or hated it, it's time has come. Pretty soon, we'll be seeing something similar about NBA 2K24. In the meantime, you can still check out what's new in NBA 2K25's gameplay if you're interested in getting back into 2K.

