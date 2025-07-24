A boxing challenge from Los Angeles Lakers veteran Markieff Morris and his twin brother, Marcus Morris, has been issued to Nikola Jokic's brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic. The history between the two sets of brothers dates back to 2021, when Markieff committed a hard foul on Jokic, and a back-and-forth exchange ensued on X, formerly Twitter. In defending Nikola, Jokic's two brothers created an account just to respond to Marcus.

Now, Markieff and Marcus are challenging the Jokic brothers to a boxing match, they said, during an episode of Shaquille O'Neal's The Big Podcast.

“The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We're big, too,” Markieff said. “I'm 6-10, 270. It ain't like I'm a small guy. I'm bigger than him,” Morris said, pointing at his twin brother, Marcus.

When co-host Adam Lefkoe states he can arrange the boxing match, both brothers, Marcus and Markieff, eyes perked up.

“Yeah, for sure,” both Morris brothers said. “Please,” they pleaded before O'Neal reminded everyone that one of Jokic's brothers is an MMA fighter.

“Grabbing and all that s***,” Markieff said. “We ain't doing all that,” to which his brother added, “If you can't do that, then we could get it one. Only boxing.”

The Morris twins say they’re willing to do a boxing match against the Jokic brothers 😳 “The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too.” 👀 (🎥 @bigpodwithshaq / https://t.co/xlVhD8nvp2) pic.twitter.com/KsYv5CBzJ4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

With it being four years since the back-and-forth between the two sets of brothers, it'll be interesting to see if the Jokic brothers respond to the Morris twins' boxing challenge.

Shaquille O'Neal picks between the Morris and Jokic brothers

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal could end up facilitating the well-overdue boxing match between the Morris and Jokic brothers. While reminding Markieff and Marcus of Nikola Jokic's brothers' stature and large build, the Morris brothers didn't back down, reminding O'Neal and co-host Adam Lefkoe of their physique.

Then, O'Neal asked for the collective age of the Morris twins, which encouraged Shaq to potentially set up a match between the two sets of brothers. He also picked who he thinks would win.

“I'm going with the Philly boys. But I'm not setting it up,” O'Neal said, before asking the Morris' how old they are. When they replied, “35,” Shaq changed his mind. “OK, ya'll still young then. So, I might set it up. I know who ya'll are. Ya'll beat m************ up for taking your momma to AppleBees.”

If they're interested, this would be an event that many NBA fans would tune into, even though it's been four years since the friction between the four began.